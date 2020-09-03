Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro comparison: Specs, features and differences

Realme’s number series has been one of the best-selling devices since its inception. With six months after the launch of the Realme 6 series, the company has made the Realme 7 series official in India.

Realme 7 Pro comes after the success of the Realme 6 Pro, which is still one of the best value for money phones under Rs 20,000. It retains the same performance capabilities and improves in areas like display, battery, and charging.

If you are in the market to pick the best among two devices from Realme, we’ve compared the specifications of the two devices with each other which will make your task easier and pick the one which is best suited for you.

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro price in India

(Image credit: Eugen Wegmann)

Configuration Realme 6 Pro Realme 7 Pro 6GB + 64GB Rs 17,999 - 6GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 Rs 19,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 18,999 Rs 21,999

The Realme 6 Pro was announced back in March 2020 for a starting price of Rs 16,999. However, after the GST price hike, the price went up to Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for the top-end variant. The Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, is priced pretty high. The base variant starts at Rs 19,999 while the top variant with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 21,999.

Check out the Realme 7 on Flipkart

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro design

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a matte finish at the back which Realme calls “Mirror design”. You get two rich colour options - Mirror White and Mirror Blue. The back is made up of plastic but doesn't feel like it thanks to multiple layers of coating.

It is also having AG processing which gives the device CD-like textures making the phone look more premium. On the front, you get a single punch-hole cutout to the left of the device.

The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with Lightning design language with three colour options - Lightning Blue, Lightning Orange, and Lightning Red. The device comes with Gorilla Glass 5 at the back. On the front, you get a dual punch-hole camera in a pill-shaped cut-out.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro display

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The displays on mid-range phones have reached their saturation point. It’s usually a combination of Full HD+ LCD screen with a high refresh rate or an AMOLED screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. With Realme 7 Pro, you get the latter. AMOLED panels are still a rarity in this segment, but you do lose out on the higher refresh rate.

The Realme 6 Pro has a taller LCD panel but with a 90Hz refresh rate. So based on your inclination for better visuals or a smoother user experience, you can go either way.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro performance

Things are pretty much the same with regards to the performance here with the Realme 7 Pro. Both the phones rock the Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset which has a clock speed of 2.3GHz. The graphics will be handled by Adreno 618 GPU.

The Realme 6 Pro comes in three configurations - 6+64GB, 6+128GB, and 8+128GB. On the other hand, the Realme 7 Pro comes in two options only - 6+128GB and 8+128GB. With both the devices, you get a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro camera

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Things get interesting here. Realme was the first smartphone maker to bring the 64MP camera to India. The Realme 7 Pro and 6 Pro both come with a 64MP quad-camera stack. However, they both differ in terms of camera and sensor selection. The Realme 7 Pro rocks the 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor with f/1.8 and 1/1.73” sensor. This is followed by an 8MP 119-degree wide-angle lens and two 2MP cameras which are black and white portrait lens and macro lens. Mind you, the telephoto lens has been done away with, which would’ve been a more useful camera to have.

On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro features a more versatile camera setup. You get a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8, an 8MP 119-degree wide-angle lens, and there is also a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 20X zoom. There is also a 2MP macro shooter that completes the rear camera setup.

With Realme 7 Pro, you get a single 32MP shooter with f/2.5 aperture while the Realme 6 Pro had a more useful combo with a 16MP primary shooter and a secondary wide-angle camera.

With both the devices you get a bunch of shooting modes such as UIS, Pro mode, Super Nightscape, 4K @ 30fps, and slow-mo video recording. The Realme 7 Pro also gets the starry mode which is president on the Realme X3 series.

Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro Battery and charging

The Realme 7 Pro goes all-in here, bringing 65W fast charging to the sub Rs 20,000 segment, which is insane. The closest other smartphone to sport these charging capabilities is priced almost 2x. The 4,500mAh battery can be recharged in about 35 minutes.

On the other hand, the Realme 6 Pro flaunts a 4,300mAh battery and is bundled with a 30W charger which takes care of fast charging and makes the under 60 minutes mark look bad when compared.

Takeaway

Key differences Spec Realme 6 Pro Realme 7 Pro Display 90Hz LCD panel 60Hz AMOLED Camera 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP + 8MP 32MP Battery size 4,300mAh 4,500mAh Charging 65W Super Dart 30W Flash charge

The Realme 7 Pro brings a lot to the table such as a Super AMOLED panel, and the crazy 65W Super Dart charging for a price that is still unverifiable. However, to achieve this, some corners did have to be cut, such as the exclusion of the telephoto lens and the higher refresh rate. Even the same chipset has been carried forward.

For anyone, who is looking for a device under 20,000 and even under Rs 25,000, the Realme 7 Pro should be the go-to device. The competition from other brands includes phones like OnePlus Nord, Poco X2, and even the upcoming Poco X3.