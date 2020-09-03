Trending

Realme 7 and 7 Pro launched, spicing up the Rs 20,000 segment

Pushing the boundaries

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Realme’s popular number series has been refreshed for the season, once again bringing features from higher price points to the budget segment. Here’s everything you need to know about the Realme 7 series.

The Realme 7 series currently consists of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro, succeeding the Realme 6 series from March. This time, it has tried to bring features such as fast charging, a new camera stack and market-first chipsets to the segment while scaling back on some others. As always, a few other connected and lifestyle products were also unveiled; More on them ahead.

Realme 7 Pro

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Realme 7 Pro brings a new design language to the series with a two-tone finish on the back along with a rectangular camera module. It will be available in two finishes - Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue - both with matte finishes for a more premium look. It is also the first phone to clear the TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification. The earpiece also functions as the second loudspeaker for a stereo speaker setup.

The biggest talking point is the inclusion of 65W Super Dart fast charging, a feature that only a few flagships offered until now. It is claimed to take the 4,500mAh battery from 0 to full in about 35 minutes, with a 12-minute charge taking the phone to 50%. It also supports 18W PD and QC charging standards.

The other big change comes with the switch to Super AMOLED panel from LCD. The Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, 90.8% screen-to-body ratio and 600nits of peak brightness. The refresh rate, however, goes back to 60Hz from the Realme 6 Pro’s 90Hz.

Last year, Realme announced the move to a 64MP camera system for all of it mid-tier and high-end smartphones. Today, it announced its second-gen 64MP f/1.8 camera which uses the Sony IMX682 image sensor which is 1/1.73-inches in size. It is joined by an 8MP f/2.3 ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP and a monochrome filter lens. The selfie camera has a resolution of 32MP and resides in a punch-hole notch on the top left. A barrage of new shooting modes from the recent flagship also trickle down.

On the inside, the Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, triple card slot and Dolby Atmos audio.

Realme 7

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The younger sibling doesn’t push the boundaries as much but still manages to bring a few important upgrades without affecting the price by a lot. The key upgrade is the inclusion of the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Making its global debut on the Realme 7, it is a high-end SoC design for gaming with strong graphics performance.

Catering to gamers, the device also sports a high refresh rate display - a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution that runs at 90Hz. The fingerprint scanner resides is embedded in the power button on the right side. 

The same quad-camera stack is also present here, with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro shooter and a black and white portrait camera. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16MP.

The battery gets a nice bump up to 5,000mAh with support for 30W Flash charging. The same dual-finish design is also available but in Mist White and Mist Blue colourways. It is also certified by TUV Rheinland for smartphone reliability. The Realme 7 series runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Color OS 7 atop Android 10.

AIoT products

Along with smartphones, Realme also announced a few connected and lifestyle products. 

The first one was the Realme M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush which has an RPM of 34,000, antibacterial bristles, a battery life of 90 days which can be charged via induction.  It is also IPX7 water-resistant.

Next up was the Realme Adventurer Luggage suitcase which is made of a durable polycarbonate material with a glossy finish. It comes with a TSA-approved lock and corrosion-free metals.

Last up was the Realme Tote Bag 2 which has an opaque matte finish and comes in funky colours. It has a max capacity of 12 litres or 6 kgs.

Price in India

ProductConfigurationPriceFirst sale
M1 Sonic toothbrush-Rs 1,999September 10
Adventurer Luggage-Rs 2,999September 10
Tote Bag 2-Rs 999September 10
Realme 76GB + 64GBRs 14,999September 10
Realme 78GB + 128GBRs 16,999September 10
Realme 7 Pro6GB + 128GBRs 19,999September 14
Realme 7 Pro8GB + 128GBRs 21,999September 14

The Realme 7 Pro starts at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and goes up to Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available starting September 14 on Flipkart.

The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the top 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 16,999 The first sale is slated for September 10 on Flipkart.

