Realme X7 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 Open beta based on Android 11

Realme X7 Pro is the latest device from the brand to receive Realme UI 2.0 early access based on Android 11. The early access program is basically open beta for Realme X7 Pro users who want to try out new features before it is made available for public rollout.

Realme has already provided the Realme UI 2.0 open beta for devices like Realme X2, X3, X3 SuperZoom, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7i, and more. The Realme X7 Pro, although was unveiled in February 2021 - a good six months after the release of Android 11, was still running on Android 10 out of the box. Now, the company is rolling out the Android 11 beta to the Realme X7 Pro users across the country.

How to get Realme UI 2.0 on Realme X7 Pro

If you are an owner of the Realme X7 Pro device and would like to try out the Realme UI 2.0 early access based on Android 11, you can apply for the program from your device itself. Before applying, make sure you are on the latest version of Realme UI [RMX2121PU_11.A.14]. Once that’s confirmed, you can head to Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Apply Now > Submit your details.

Once the applications are submitted Realme will go through them and select the eligible users and push the update. It is also worth mentioning that the applications are open to all Realme X7 Pro users and everyone who applies is not guaranteed to get Android 11 Open Beta. To prevent data loss, please backup your personal data before proceeding.

As always, this is the beta version of Realme UI 2.0 and there will be bugs that might affect the performance. And, it is also worth mentioning that if you have rooted your phone, you will not be eligible for the Realme UI 2.0 early access.

In case you want to go back to Android 10 later on, you will have to manually install it which also erases your data completely.

Realme UI 2.0 features

Based on Android 11

New icon customization

Customizable accent colours

Always on Display with customization

3 dark mode styles

Enhanced privacy and security features

Floating windows and Mini windows

32% system speed improvements

17% faster frame rate stability

Private safe

Audio output switcher

