Realme X7 Pro goes for the first time: price, specs, availability

Realme X7 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The Realme X7 Pro price in India, specs, and availability was announced earlier this month along with the vanilla Realme X7. The Realme X7 Pro will take on the likes of OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Mi 10i and the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Realme X7 Pro price and availability

The Realme X7 Pro comes in a sole 8GB + 128GB combination and is priced at Rs 29,999. Colour variants include Mystic Black and Fantasy. During the initial sale, you can also avail benefits. You get 10% off on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards, up to Rs 1,500 on Flipkart. Those who purchase on Realme.com can avail Rs 2,000 discount with ICICI Bank Credit Card & EMI transactions. Apart from that, one can also avail no cost EMI up to 6 months.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Realme X7 Pro specs

The new polarizing design of the Realme X7 Pro stands out from the crowd. It is available in two colour options: Mystic Black and Fantasy colour. With the Realme X7 Pro, you are looking at a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz of refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a punch-hold cutout on the left which houses the selfie shooter.

The Realme X7 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 1000 Plus processor. It is an octa-core processor built on a 7nm fabrication process and has a clock speed of 2.6GHz. It is a 5G capable chipset. The Realme X7 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a primary 64MP Sony IMX 686 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. This is followed by an 8MP(f/2.25) ultra-wide camera, 2MP Black & White portrait lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfies are being handled by a 32MP punch-hole camera.

The Realme X7 Pro runs on Realme UI 1.0 which is still based on Android 10. The Realme X7 Pro packs in a 4,500mAh battery unit which is backed by a whopping 65W fast Super Dart charging speeds.

Realme X7 Pro Gallery

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh) Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7