Realme Watch S Pro goes on sale in India today: price, features, and availability

Realme Watch S Pro, the premium smartwatch from the brand will go on sale in India for the first time today. The Realme Watch S Pro mad its global debut last week in India.

With Realme's goal to become one of the top AIoT products makers in India, the Realme Watch S series was launched towards the end of 2020. Realme has already revealed its plan to unveil more than 100 AIoT products in 2021.

Realme Watch S Pro price in India and availability

The Realme Watch S Pro will go on sale today noon at 12 on Flipkart. Realme Watch S Pro price in India is Rs 9,999 and is available in Black colour. You can get vegan leather straps, and liquid silicone straps which will be sold separately.

Realme Watch S Pro features and specs

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Watch S Pro offers 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a circular touchscreen with a resolution of 454 x 454. You get a peak brightness of 450 nits which is better than the Watch S. You get over 100 watch faces and always-on display options are available.

The case is made of stainless steel while the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It uses standard 22mm watch straps which can be replaced by users. It also gets 5ATM water resistance.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Realme Watch S Pro is powered by dual processors — a high-performance Arm Cortex M4 chipset for graphics-intensive tasks and a high-efficiency chipset for everything else. The wearable is packed with 420mAh battery which is said to last up to 14 days.

As for fitness tracking, it offers 15 sports modes including cycling, cricket, football, running, swimming, strength training and more. With built-in dual satellite GPS, users can leave their phone behind and continue tracking their sessions. Sensors include heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation levels, gyroscope and an advanced 6-axis accelerometer. Other smart features include calls, notification mirroring, music control, camera shutter remote, drink reminder, sleep monitor, and more.