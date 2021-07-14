Realme Watch 2 Pro confirmed to launch in India very soon

The Realme Watch 2 Pro will be soon launched in India. The latest smartwatch from Realme is expected to launch alongside the Realme Buds Wireless 2 which were also revealed recently.

A blog post on the Realme Community forums, a moderator confirmed that the Realme Watch 2 Pro is launching soon in India. The post also includes the first look of the watch wherein Bollywood star, Shraddha Kapoor wearing the new wearable from the company. The Realme Watch 2 Pro and Buds Wireless 2 were launched a couple of months ago in Malaysia along with Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker.

The forum post also says “After the success of realme wearables, it is now time for the successor of Realme Watch- the realme Watch 2 Pro.” 一 which means the Realme Watch 2 Pro will be the successor to the original Realme Watch and the company will skip the Realme Watch 2 for India for the time being. Since the Realme Watch 2 Pro is already available in Malaysia, here is how it looks and what it brings to the table.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme Watch 2 Pro specs and features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a large 1.75-inch colour display which is 56% larger than the previous model. It has a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits. The watch supports over 100 watch faces and also it comes with a few live watch faces as well which can be accessed via the Realme Link app.

In terms of design, the Realme Watch 2 Pro comes in two colour options - light grey and black. The watch comes with a 22mm liquid silicone strap. The Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with a built-in GPS which only a handful of smartwatches offer around Rs 5,000 price point. The wearable can track up to 90 sports modes including run, walk, strength exercise, football horse riding, hockey, table tennis, badminton, elliptical, yoga, cricket, boxing, bowling, and more.

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of battery life, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge with the built-in 390mAh battery unit. As for the health tracking, you get a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and a 3-axis accelerometer. The Realme Watch 2 Pro also comes with some smart features which include caller ID, calls notifications, weather updates, notifications mirroring, media playback.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, sedentary reminder, drinking reminder, meditation, IoT control via Realme Link app, IP68 rating, and find my phone.

Realme Watch 2 Pro price and availability

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at RM 299 in Malaysia which is roughly around Rs 5,300. It comes in Light Grey and Black colour options. In India, the Realme Watch 2 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs 5,000 and will compete against the likes of Noise ColorFit Ultra , Redmi Watch and Amazfit Bip U Pro .

As for the launch, we expect the Realme Watch 2 Pro to launch later this month and be available during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

