Realme V15 with Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000mAh battery announced

Realme V11 has been launched in China as Realme’s latest budget smartphone in the V series. The Realme V11 joins Realme V5, V15, and V3 in the V series portfolio. The Realme V11 is also the cheapest 5G smartphone till date beating the competition by a fair margin.

The Realme V11 is currently available in China and there is no word on the global or Indian launch yet. The key feature of the device is the new budget SoC being used - the MediaTek Dimensity 700 with support for 5G. Apart from the SoC, the device packs in a big battery with fast charging as well.

Realme V11 specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

Starting off with the screen, the Realme V11 sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with 1,600 x 720 pixels of resolution and dew-drop style design. The refresh rate is set to 60Hz here. The device is available two shades Vibrant Blue and Quiet Grey. The fingerprint scanner sits on the side of the device.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. It is a powerful budget chipset built on 7nm process. This chipset also brings 5G capabilities to the device making it the cheapest 5G phone launched in the market till date. The Realme V11 is available in a two configuration with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 6+128GB combination. There is a MicroSD card slot available for storage expansion.

On to the optics, the Realme V11 packs on a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. However, the rear camera module from the images looks like a quad-camera setup with four cut-outs. While two of them actually sport a camera the other two features an LED flash and AI written over it. As for the selfies, there is an 8MP shooter housed in the mini drop notch on the front.

To the device up and running all day, there is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via Type-C port. As for the software, the device is still running on Realme UI 1.0. The Realme V11 weighs 186 grams and it has a thickness of 8.4mm.

Realme V11 price

The Realme V11 is priced at Rs CNY 1199(~Rs 13,500) for the 4+128GB variant while the 6+128GB variant costs CNY 1399 (~Rs 15,755). The device is now available for purchase in China.

