Realme Narzo 50A Prime may be powered by 5000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging

Realme recently refreshed its Narzo 50 series with the launch of Realme Narzo 50 in India. Now, latest leaks suggest that the brand is soon going to drop the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India. The smartphone previously appeared on the China Quality Certification website in February, carrying the model number RMX3516.

In a recent development, the smartphone has been listed on different certification websites like TDRA, Indonesia Telecom certifications, and FCC. A few key specifications of the device have also been revealed in the latest listing. First things first, the smartphone will measure around 164.30x75.60x7.15mm, and it will weigh around 193 grams.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime rumored design and specifications

Realme Narzo 50A's latest listing suggests that the smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. The volume rockers and the power button of the device will be placed at the right spine of the device. A similar setup has been spotted in Realme 9i which was launched a couple of months ago.

Another listing said that the smartphone would draw power from a 4890mAh capacity battery that will be boasted as a 5000mAh one. The smartphone is expected to support 18W fast charging. However, it also depends on the price range. For example, if the smartphone is priced somewhere above Rs 15,000, then it will surely offer at least 33W charging support like other Realme phones.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will operate on the Realme UI 2.0 skin based on the Android 11 operating system. The latest listing of the smartphone has not revealed any other details regarding the specifications of the smartphones.

However, we can expect the device to feature a 6000mAh battery, 6.5-inch HD+ display 50MP primary camera, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. To recall, Realme Narzo 50A, the predecessor of the upcoming device, packs features like 4GB RAM, 6.5-inch LCD panel, 50MP primary shooter, 6,000mAh battery, 128GB internal storage, 18W fast charging, etc.

