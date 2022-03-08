Realme Narzo 50A Prime appears on BIS, NBTC certification websites - India launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has recently appeared on the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing along with the NBTC certification website. The smartphone is going to be an upgraded version of Realme Narzo 50A that was released in September 2021. Recently, the brand refreshed the series with the introduction of Realme Narzo 50.

In a report published by MySmartPrice, the device can be seen carrying model number RMX3516. No details regarding the specifications have been leaked in the listings. However, previously, the China Quality certification listing of the smartphone suggested that it will get a 4890mAh battery that will be boasted as a 5000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime expected specifications and features

As revealed through the leaks in the past, it is being said that the smartphone will come up with Realme UI 2.0 with the Android 11 operating system. Speculations are that the smartphone will get the Android 12 update by the third quarter of 2022.

The appearance of Realme Narzo 50A Prime suggested that it will weigh around 193 grams and it will measure 164.30x75.60x8.15mm. The smartphone will also bring 18W fast charging support.

No other information regarding the device is available at the moment. We can expect more details as soon as the launch of the device approaches. Apart from that, the smartphone will be priced somewhere near Rs 12,000.

Its predecessor, Realme Narzo 50A, is available in the market as of now for a price of Rs 11,499 with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant of the device is priced at Rs 12,499.

To recall, Realme Narzo 50A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset. The smartphone's storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP secondary sensor, and a 2MPP tertiary sensor.

At the front, we see an 8MP snapper for video calls and selfies. What we can expect in Realme Narzo 50A Prime is that the device can get a MediaTek Helio G90T processor with an HD+ display and standard refresh rate. Apart from that we can also see an upgrade in terms of the rear camera and charging capacity.

