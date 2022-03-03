Realme Narzo 50 with 120Hz refresh rate to start retailing from today

Audio player loading…

Realme’s budget Android smartphone - Narzo 50 was recently announced in India. The phone will be available to purchase starting today at 12 noon on Amazon, Realme’s website and partner retail outlets.

The Realme Narzo is a 4G phone that comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC at its core and a 6.6-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

Realme Narzo 50 price and availability

The Realme Narzo 50 comes in a couple of storage and memory variants. The base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 65GB onboard storage and is priced at Rs. 12,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. The phone is available in Speed Blue and Speed Black colour options and will start retailing from 12 noon today on Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 features and specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 is one of the few phones at this price point that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, which, when coupled with a 180Hz touch response rate, can offer a decent experience for a budget gaming phone. Since a high refresh rate like 120 Hz also drains out the battery faster than a regular phone with a 60Hz refresh rate, the phone comes with six different levels of refresh rate which can be adjusted based on the content you’re consuming on the phone.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. While the phone supports storage expansion via a microSD card it also comes with a virtual RAM feature that lets you expand the RAM up to 11GB and enhance the performance of the phone when required.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro lens. In addition, it sports a 16MP snapper at the front for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging over a USB Type C port. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!