Realme Narzo 50 with 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera, Helio G96 SoC launches in India

Realme has refreshed its Narzo 50 series in India with the launch of Realme Narzo 50. Previously, the series consisted of two smartphones - Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. The device will retail via Amazon, a first for the brand as previously all of the Realme devices were exclusive to Flipkart.

For starters, the smartphone has thin bezels and a flat screen with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper. At the rear, the smartphone has a textured design with a glossy finish. The camera island of the device is placed at the top left corner of the screen.

The SIM tray and volume rockers are situated at the right spine of the device and the power button on the left spine. The speaker grills, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack is placed at the bottom edge of the phone.

Realme Narzo 50 pricing and availability

Realme Narzo 50'a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 15,499.

The smartphone will be shipped in two colours including Speed Blue and Speed Black. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on March 3, 2022.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has six different level of adaptive refresh rate for the best results in terms of battery optimization. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 internal storage.

The storage of the smartphone can be further expanded via a microSD card. The smartphone also has 11GB Dynamic RAM expansion ability with which the performance of the device gets boosted to a significant level. It operates on the Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system.

Realme Narzo 50 rocks a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, 2MP B&W lens, and a 2MP macro lens. In addition, it sports a 16MP snapper at the front for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W dart charging. As claimed by the company, the smartphone will get completely charged in an hour.

