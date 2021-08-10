Realme GT to have the highest RAM; Realme Book, best colour accuracy

Realme has a packed month ahead, with flagship smartphones and laptops just days away. To keep the excitement high, the company revealed additional details about the Realme GT series and the Realme Book laptop .

The Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition will come to India on August 18 as the brand’s flagship smartphones for the season. Also in the pipeline is the Realme Book Slim — the company’s first laptop that will be quite competitive. Ahead of the launch, Realme hosted a Twitter Spaces session where its PR team discussed the upcoming products and revealed additional information about them.

The main revelation was the fact that the Indian Realme GT will come with 7GB of virtual memory via Dynamic RAM Extension , which is the current largest when it comes to smartphones. Combined, it will offer a whopping 19GB of RAM. Similarly, the Realme GT Master Edition will have 5GB of expandable RAM.

The company will also finally talk about its partnership with legacy camera brand Kodak, where the Realme GT Master Edition will come with a new Street Photography mode which will have a Kodak-inspired film filter . Since it’s a software addition, we could see it on other devices too via OTA updates.

While the Realme Book launch date was not revealed, they did talk at length about how it will have the best display in its segment. The Realme Book Slim’s screen will be capable of covering 100% of the sRGB colour space. For users, this means that all visuals will be very true-to-life and colour accurate — aiding creative workloads such as photo or video editing.

Apart from that, we already know that the Realme Book Slim will come with 11th gen Intel processors, have a tall 3:2 screen, support 65W fast charging via USB Type-C, have a sleek metal design in blue, silver and apricot colours and potentially come with magnetic wireless charging . It will make its global debut in China on August 18, but there’s a chance we see it in India on the same day.