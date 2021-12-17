Realme GT 2 may launch in India soon- Listing spotted on its India website

Audio player loading…

Rumors regarding the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India were already doing the rounds. In a recent update, it has been suggested that the vanilla variant of the GT 2 series, Realme GT 2, has been spotted on the Indian website of the brand. Speculations are that Realme GT 2 can soon reach the Indian shores.

In a report published by 91Mobiles, a screenshot has been shared that consists of Realme GT 2 listing on the official Realme India website. Until now, there is no leak or rumor regarding the smartphone's key specifications. Readers have to wait for some leaks and reveals to get an idea about the specifications and features of the device. Expectations are that both Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT will launch in India soon.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

To recall, the Realme GT Series Special event has been officially confirmed by Realme, and it will be held on December 20. It is being said that Realme will only pull the curtains from the specifications, new technologies, and features of the Realme GT series. The phones could be made officially available for purchase in the first quarter of 2022.

Realme GT 2 GT series rumored specifications

There are no specification details available related to the vanilla variant of the series. However, previous leaks have revealed all the key specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro. For starters, GT 2 Pro may get a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship processor and will be based on the latest Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 skin.

In terms of optics, Realme GT 2 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, 50MP secondary snapper, and an 8MP tertiary snapper. At the front, the device might house a 32MP shooter for video calls and selfies. It will draw power from a 5000mAh battery along with 65W fast charging support. A previous leak also suggested that the smartphone could come up with 125W fast charging support.