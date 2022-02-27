Realme Buds Air 3 tipped to launch in India in March

Might come in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colourways

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo
(Image credit: Twitter/iamshresthraj)
Realme’s next-gen TWS earbuds - Realme Buds Air 3 have been in the news for some time. These buds were initially rumoured to launch in February.  However, the latest report hints that the Chinese smartphone maker might launch these TWS in March in India.

The report by 91Mobiles cites a known tipster Mukul Sharma who didn’t have information about the exact launch date or the expected price, however, offers to provide the details real soon. The report does mention that the Buds Air 3 are expected to come in a couple of colourways – Galaxy White and Starry Blue.

For those unaware, this report does corroborate the previous leaks suggesting the two colour options mentioned above. In fact, if we go by some of the old reports, Realme is expected to introduce a new smartwatch Watch S100 as well.

This watch was also tipped to launch in February, but it seems that Realme might host a massive launch event to announce various products - including its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro. The Realme GT 2 Pro has been rumoured to debut in India in March after its global unveiling at MWC in Spain. 

Realme Buds Air 3 – What we already know 

The Realme Buds Air 3 are the successors to the Buds Air 2. Both the earbuds might look similar in terms of design, though minor tweaks cannot be ruled out. The most notable difference here is that the new buds are said to have a shorter stem compared to the predecessor.

Additionally, the Buds Air 3 might come with a slightly better battery backup and support for 48db Active Noise cancellation.

Other key features might include the presence of a triple microphone configuration for better audio quality during calls, Bluetooth 5.1, Bass Boost Plus Mode, Transparency mode and more.

