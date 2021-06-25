Realme Buds 2, trimmer, and hair dryer to launch on July 1 in India

Realme, one of the ambitious tech brands that also recently entered the lifestyle segment with multiple product launches, will now enter the personal care product segment in India next. The company will be launching Realme trimmer, Realme hair dryer, and Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones on July 1 in India.

All three products will be making their global debut in India on July 1. Also, the products are now listed on Flipkart which further reveals more features and specifications of each product. Also, on the same day(July 1), Realme’s new sub-brand, Dizo, will also be launching its first set of products in India — but those haven’t been detailed yet.

Realme Buds 2 Neo features

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Buds 2 Neo is a new wired earphone that will make its debut in India on July 1. The Buds 2 Neo will be the second earphone in the series after the Realme Buds 2 and going by the name, the Buds 2 Neo will likely be priced lesser than the Realme Buds 2 which is priced at Rs 599.

The Flipkart listing also reveals that the Realme Buds 2 Neo will come in a CD texture design in Black and Blue colour options. On the inside, these wired earphones will come with 11.2mm drivers with an emphasis on bass. The earphones are designed in a way to avoid tangles. Other features include a 90-degree doubled angled jack, in-line remote control along with a mic, and a braided cable.

Realme beard trimmer

(Image credit: Realme)

One of the two personal care products that Realme will be launching next week, the Realme bread trimmer will take on the Xiaomi Mi trimmer. It comes with almost the same design and features as the Mi trimmer as well. The Realme trimmer will come with 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision, 2 hours run time on a single charge, self-sharpening steel blade, travel lock, and low noise operation.

The Realme trimmer houses an 800mah battery on the inside and it is a cordless trimmer with a Type-C port for charging. It comes with a single button and Realme branding on the front.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme hair dryer

Lastly, the Realme hair dryer will also be unveiled on July 1. This will also be Realme’s first personal care product for women. Some of the key features of the Realme hair dryer include quick-dry, temperature control, speed and heat settings, three-layer protection, and a sleek and comfortable design.

