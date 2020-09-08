Realme 6 and Realme 6i now available at cheaper price

Following the launch of Realme 7 series last week, the company has dropped the price of Realme 6 and Realme 6i smartphones here in India. The new pricing is currently reflecting on both Flipkart and Realme.com.

All the variants of the Realme 6 have now received a price cut of Rs 1,000 while the top-end variant of the fairly new Realme 6i is also down by Rs 1,000. The Realme 6 now starts at Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, the 6GB+64GB variant is now priced at Rs 14,999, the 6GB+128GB is now dropped to Rs 15,999, and the top of the line 8GB+128GB variant is now available for Rs 16,999.

The Realme 6i which was launched in July as the cheapest 90Hz smartphone is now available for Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant while the 4GB+64GB variant is still listed for Rs 12,999, which is same as the launch price.

New pricing of Realme 6 and Realme 6i Device Configuration New price Previous price Realme 6 4GB+64GB Rs 13,999 Rs 16,999 Realme 6 6GB+64GB Rs 14,999 Rs 15,999 Realme 6 6GB+128GB Rs 15,999 Rs 16,999 Realme 6 8GB+128GB Rs 16,999 Rs 17,999 Realme 6i 6GB+64GB Rs 13,999 Rs 14,999

(Image credit: Realme 6i)

Realme 6i specs

You get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the device comes with MediaTek G90T chipset clocked at 2.05 GHz and for graphics, you get ARM G76 GPU. It comes with two configurations 4+64GB and 6+64GB with microSD card support.

On to the optics, there is a 48MP quad-camera array with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You get a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera. The Realme 6i comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge via Type-C port. However, this time around Realme will be bundling a 20W charger inbox and the 30W charge can be bought separately from Realme e-store. It runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI out of the box. Other key features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 6 specs

The Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T. On the front, it has a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch display at a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass protection.

You get a 64MP quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary camera implementing the Samsung GW1 image sensor, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP black and white portrait lens and a macro shooter. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The battery is rated at 4,300mAh with 30W flash charge via Type-C interface which can be charged from 0 to full in about 60 minutes. Splash resistance also makes a debut. And as with all new Realme smartphones it runs on Realme UI out-of-the-box based on Android 10. The fingerprint scanner is placed ta the side of the device.