Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition to start from July 1

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Plus series has been one of the most talked-about devices in the first half of the year. The company has now announced that the Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition will be launched in India on July 2 with pre-bookings starting a day prior, that is from July 1.

The BTS edition was launched in association with a popular K-Pop band BTS and comes with an all-new colour ascent, the iconic BTS logo embedded on the rear panel of the device as well as software customization like BTS based themes etc. The phone was first launched along with the Galaxy Buds BTS Buds edition earlier this month.

Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days. Pre-booking starts on 1st July. TnC apply.Know more about the #GalaxyS20Series: https://t.co/HBW9qSM85N#Samsung pic.twitter.com/zwrzBDbCdYJune 29, 2020

Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition isn’t much different from the vanilla variant apart from the new colour option. Though Samsung has thrown in a bunch of wallpapers, icons, themes and ringtones to justify the association.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inches display with a hole punch that the Korean Tech giant prefers calling as Infinity-O display. This is an OLED display QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. An Exynos 990 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM handles the computing department while the optics are handled by the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. A 10-megapixel selfie shooter is placed under the hole-punch display at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with up to 512 GB of internal storage and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The device runs on Android 10 based One UI 2.1.

For connectivity, the phone also supports 5G connectivity, though the service is still non-existent in the country. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is priced at Rs. 77,999 and the BTS edition is also expected to retail at a similar price range.