Nvidia providing Zune HD 'multimedia muscle'

Microsoft's new Zune HD will be powered by Nvidia's Tegra processor – with the two electronics giants working together to get the most out of the chip.

Although there is no UK launch date for the Zune HD, the early buzz around Microsoft's iPod touch competitor has been largely positive.

Part of the reason for that has been the speed with which the device operates – and Nvidia is keen to point out that the Tegra is providing the 'multimedia muscle'.

Key product

"Tegra provides the multimedia muscle in Zune HD," said Michael Rayfield, general manager of Nvidia's mobile business.

"Users will love the device's new design, amazing multimedia features and HD video out capability.

"Zune HD is a must-have for anyone looking for the best portable digital media player on the market."

The Tegra is a key product for Nvidia – who are looking to break into the portable device market – and the company will be keen to see the Zune HD flourish.

The pricing of the device is certainly competitive – with a Zune HD considerably cheaper than the equivalent iPod touch.