Apple sues Samsung over Galaxy range

The Samsung Nexus is among the devices Apple deems to have copied its style

Apple has filed a lawsuit against Samsung, claiming that the Korean giant copied its technology for use in the rival Galaxy tablet and smartphone range.

The writ also accuses Samsung of infringing on the innovative style and user interface of the iPhone and iPad and names the Galaxy Tab, Galaxy S and Nexus S as the offenders.

"Rather than innovate and develop its own technology and a unique Samsung style for its smart phone products and computer tablets, Samsung chose to copy Apple's technology, user interface and innovative style in these infringing products," the lawsuit said.

Neither Apple now Samsung has commented further at this time.

Another lawsuit

The lawsuit yet again demonstrates Apple's willingness to call out their rivals when they feel they've steered a little too close to its intellectual property

Apple's lawyers are among the busiest in the tech world when it comes to defending and issuing writs.

The company has recently been sued over its in-app purchase policy and Microsoft has issued a legal challenge to Cupertino's right to sole ownership of the term App Store.