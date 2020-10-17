PlayStation 5 price in India officially confirmed; no release date yet though

Sony India has finally broken its silence about the PlayStation 5’s Indian pricing . The announcement comes almost a month after Xbox confirmed the Series S and X’s price in India and even opened pre-orders.

The Indian launch of the PS5 faced quite a few hurdles, which led many to believe that it would get delayed. While Sony doesn’t have the exact date to share yet, it shouldn’t be too far now. “We know that gamers in India are excited to get their hands on PS5. Availability in each country is subject to, amongst other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on the launch date for India as more information becomes available.” In most other markets, it will be available starting November 19.

PS5 price in India

Official Indian pricing of the PlayStation 5 PS5 Rs 49,990 PS5 Digital Edition Rs 39,990 DualSense Controller Rs 5,990 HD camera Rs 5,190 Pulse 3D Headset Rs 8,590 Media Remote Rs 2,590 DualSense Charging Station Rs 2,590

Get the best PlayStation 5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PlayStation 5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

In India, the PS5 will be priced at Rs 49,990 while the Digital Edition will go for Rs 39,990. An additional DualSense Wireless Controller will set you back by Rs 5,990. The first crop of game titles will be priced between Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999.

For context, the Xbox Series X is priced at the same Rs 49,990 while the digital-only Xbox Series S is priced at 34,990. Pre-orders are already open on Flipkart and will ship starting November 10.

PS5 specs and features

The PS5 comes in two variants, one with the 4K Blu-ray disc drive, and a slimmer, disc-free PS5 Digital Edition. Both the variants use USB-C charging for their controllers, and can connect to an HD camera accessory, alongside a new PS5 wireless headset and media remote.

The PS5 UI has been overhauled and the console's new user experience has been built specifically for 4K TVs. With the PS5, players can instantly resume the last game they played.

As for the specs of the PS5, it features an AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz. The GPU can run at 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz, and has a custom RDNA 2 architecture. It has a 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit memory interface along with 448GB/s memory bandwidth. The Ps5 will feature a custom 825GB SSD for storage with 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed) IO throughput.

Besides these, there will be an option to expand the storage capacity using an NVMe SSD slot. And there is support for external USB HDD drive but only for PS4 games.