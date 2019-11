Yesterday was press day at PMA@CES and it saw some pretty exciting announcements from a number of camera manufacturers including Canon, Fuji, Samsung and Sony. We also got to talk to Hahnel about some new accessories that will be coming out in the near future.

This video gives a flavour of the day, with hands-on footage of some of the cameras that were announced, including the Canon G1 X, Samsung's new WB850F and WB150F as well as three stylish compact cameras from Sony.