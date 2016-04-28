WhatsApp's new feature might totally kill your calling app

WhatsApp is one step closer to replacing the phone function on your mobile, with a leak suggesting it's almost ready to introduce voicemail and call back functionality.

The details come from a leak from Phone Radar, which has screenshots of the new app but doesn't reveal where the details come from.

Voice calls are already available across the WhatsApp app, but the rumored new feature will let you record a voicemail message if your contact doesn't pick up.

Unlike traditional voice mail apps, you'll be able to record the message and listen back before sending it.

You have mail

It also reports there will be a new call back button making it even easier for your contacts to get back to you.

What isn't clear is why users would opt to use this option over just sending a normal instant message or a voice note within the app.I

WhatsApp has had several updates in recent months bringing in useful features such as end-to-end encryption and document sharing.

Many WhatsApp users are still gutted at the lack of GIF support on the platform, so fingers crossed we see that in a future update too.