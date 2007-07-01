No UK iPhone launch today

It doesn't look like Apple will launch a 3G iPhone in the UK today

Apple has refused to comment on rumours that it plans to launch the iPhone in the UK today.

The news follows the publication of a highly questionable report by Newswireless.net that appeared Friday. It said a 3G iPhone was imminent and that Apple was partnering with Vodafone , T-Mobile and Carphone Warehouse to launch the iPhone in Europe.

We argued on Friday that there were three very good reasons why Apple wouldn't be launching a 3G iPhone today: