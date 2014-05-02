PaperFold smartphone could be the shape of bendable things to come

Meet PaperFold: a gigantic, foldable smartphone that features three separate E-Ink displays.

The shape-changing PaperFold is pretty neat, especially for a feature like Google Maps. You can have the map sprawling across all three screens or fold the displays into a convex globe shape to have it switch to Google Earth mode.

You can even use one screen to prop up the device into a display-and-keyboard form if that's your thing.

There are no plans to get PaperFold on the shelves any time soon, but as a concept it's pretty damn cool. Check out the device in action below.

Via BGR