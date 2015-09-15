LG set to launch its first dual-screen smartphone on October 1

LG has sent out invites to an event on October 1 in New York – and it looks like we'll see the first dual-screen smartphone from the company.

Although LG hasn't suggested what phone will be announced, the event is set to be movie themed so we can safely assume it'll be about some sort of video features.

The recently leaked LG V10 comes with a small auxiliary screen above the main display – it sounds like a massive gimmick though.

Different to the edge

The main screen is 5.7 inches with a QHD resolution, slightly larger than the LG G4, with a smaller display sat on the top as well.

The rest of the specs look impressive with 3GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 chipset, 64GB of storage, a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter all rumoured.

There's no guarantee this is what we'll see at the event but it's currently the only rumoured handset from the company and we can see this kind of dual-screen gimmick as the kind of thing LG would want to go big on.

Now to see if the feature actually poses any real use.

