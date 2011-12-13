Kinectimals and SkyDrive land on App Store

Microsoft has launched a version of the Kinectimals Xbox game and the SkyDrive online storage solution on the Apple App Store.

The arrival of the £1.99 Tamagotchi-like title, which launched alongside the Kinect platform in 2010, continues Microsoft's recent spate of launches on its rival's application portal.

Last week the company surprised the tech world by launching the My Xbox Live companion app, while productivity apps OneNote and Lync arrived yesterday.

Tuesday saw Microsoft add Kinectimals, the premise of which is to take care of your own cub, and the free SkyDrive app which allows you to share and access your documents, videos and photos on the go.

Windows Phone dilemma

The rapid roll-out of Microsoft's properties is somewhat surprising with the company desperately attempting to push the merits of its own Windows Phone platform.

However, it's difficult to ignore the reach of Apple's all-conquering application platform and turn a blind eye to the available riches.

The Microsoft Office suite of apps could be next in line, according to recent reports.

Via: AllThingsD