Jolla teases new phone announcement for November 19

Jolla website promises that 'something BIG is about to begin'

It's been over a year since Jolla launched its first smartphone, and now the Finnish company has teased what could be an announcement of a new smartphone for November 19.

On Jolla's official website a clock is counting down the minutes until an announcement at 11:00 GMT on November 19. Underneath the countdown is the promise that 'Something BIG is about to begin', along with what appears to be a zoomed in shot of a corner of a new device.

The fact the Jolla is highlighting the word big leads us to think that it will be launching a large device, possibly a phablet or tablet.

It's likely that if a new device is launched on Wednesday then it will run on Jolla's own Sailfish OS mobile operating system.

