iPhone 3GS fuels growth for YouTube uploads

Uploads from mobile phones to YouTube have increased a whopping 400 per cent a day since the release of the Apple iPhone 3GS.

Apple's latest handset is the first to bring video functionality to its range, and according to YouTube's blog, the impact for the video site is massive.

"In the last six months, we've seen uploads from mobile phones to YouTube jump 1700%; just since last Friday, when the iPhone 3GS came out, uploads increased by 400% a day," said the blog, by Dwipal Desai and Mia Quagliarello.

Simple to do

Obviously the iPhone has not fuelled all of this growth, but mobile phones and devices are increasingly shipping with simple upload functionality, allowing people to put their videos online quickly and efficiently.

"This growth represents three things coming together: new video-enabled phones on the market, improvements to the upload flow when you post a video to YouTube from your phone, and a new feature on YouTube that allows your videos to be quickly and effortlessly shared through your social networks," adds the blog.

"It takes just a minute to connect your YouTube account to your Facebook, Twitter and Google Reader accounts."