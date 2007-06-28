Hot news: mobile service from Associated Pres

The Associated Press mobile service will be launched with Picsel

A hot news service from The Associated Press (AP) is being launched in Europe, offering news and photo services straight to mobile phones.

The AP service works using a downloadable application from Picsel that enables users to view and select content from breaking news and images to sports, world news and entertainment.

"Subscribers off the service will be offered AP-branded breaking news and imagery, combined with Picsel's rich mobile content solution, which will feature interactive photo galleries, pushed content and both online and offline browsing," commented Ted Mendelsohn, Director of Business Development for AP Digital Sales.

The subscription-based AP service will launch in Europe in the third quarter of this year.