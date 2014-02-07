Apple fires up new furnaces for iPhone 6's sapphire screen

Going on the latest evidence, it looks very much like Apple is on course to put sapphire-crystal displays in its future iPhones, including, quite possibly, the iPhone 6.

The gang over at 9to5Mac uncovered evidence that Apple placed a big order for furnaces and chambers designed for building sapphire displays.

According to the report, Apple will have enough machines to build between 103 million and 106 million displays every year, with more machines said to be on their way that would push that number up to 200 million.

Apple's not getting smashed

This certainly isn't the first we've heard about Apple's possible plans to go big on the tougher material on its next iPhone, and the TouchID fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 5S already uses laser-cut sapphire crystal.

By using a sapphire material, Apple's screens could become highly scratch-resistant and a lot less likely to break from any unfortunate drops.

We could also see sapphire used on the iPad Air 2, of course. in the meantime, here's a video to show just how touch a sapphire screen could be.