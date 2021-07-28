Oppo Watch 2 with curved display and up to 16-day battery life unveiled

Oppo has announced the Watch 2 at an event in China on July 27. This is the new addition to the lineup of smartwatches from Oppo. That includes the Oppo Watch which was launched in May 2020.

The Oppo Watch 2 has been launched in two sizes which include a 42mm version and a 46mm version. It features LTE connectivity using eSIM technology and allows users to make voice calls.

The Oppo Watch 2 42mm variant that only has Wi-Fi has been priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,900), while the one with LTE support is priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,200). And the 46mm variant has been priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,999). The Oppo Watch 2 is currently available for pre-bookings in China, and will go on sale on August 6. Global launch and pricing of the Oppo Watch 2 have not been shared by the company yet.

Oppo Watch 2: Specs and features

The Oppo Watch 2 42mm variant features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a 372x430 pixels resolution, while the 46mm variant has a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a 402x476 pixels resolution. Both of these have a 326ppi of pixel density, along with 60Hz refresh rate, and 3D glass protection on top.

On the inside, the Oppo Watch 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC that was unveiled last year. It also features a custom Apollo 4s co-processor developed by Ambiq. The smartwatch has 1GB RAM and has 8GB of internal storage. It runs on ColorOS Watch 2.0 based on Android

The Oppo Watch 2 has over 100 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring in terms of features. It also has sleep analysis, snoring risk assessment, and stress monitoring.

The Oppo Watch 2 uses Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The LTE variants also feature 4G support. The 42mm variant has a 360mAh battery which apparently lasts for 10 days on a single charge. And the 46mm variant has a 510mAh battery which apparently lasts for up to 16 days of usage.

The Oppo Watch 2 uses Watch VOOC fast charging technology that can apparently deliver up to one hour of usage after a 10-minute charge. Oppo is using an Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine (UDDE) technology which it claims extends the battery life.

The dimensions of the 42mm variant of the Oppo Watch 2 measure 42.78x36.79x11.40mm and weighs 31 grams, while the 46mm variant measures 46.37x38.51x11.55mm and weighs 35 grams. Oppo Watch 2 is rated for 5ATM (50 meters) of water resistance.