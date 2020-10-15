OnePlus Buds Z with Dolby Atmos support launched for Rs 3,190

Along with the launch of OnePlus 8T, last night OnePlus announced several other accessories specifically for India including a new truly wireless buds, the OnePlus Buds Z. The OnePlus Buds Z is a cheaper TWS as compared to the OnePlus Buds which was launched back in July.

The prime focus this time around is the bass on the OnePlus Buds Z. It comes with an in-ear style design and you also get interchangeable ear tips in the box. The Buds are powered by a 10mm dynamic driver which offers powerful bass and clear vocals. The Buds Z also supports dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, and there is also panoramic sound fidelity that uses Dirac Audio Tuner to give you an immersive audio experience.

Furthermore, the Buds Z comes with 103ms low-latency mode which helps during gaming. These are also IP55 rated against water and dust. The Buds Z can last up to 20 hours on a single charge and a quick 10 minutes charge can get you 30 minutes playback. Charging both the buds and case to 100% will take 60 minutes and it chargers via Type-C port. You get support for Google Assistant too. On a single charge, the buds can last up to 3 hours for calls and up to 5 hours for music playback.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Buds come in a polished CD pattern and are available in two colour options - Gray and White. The case design is different from the original Buds. Each bud weighs around 4.3 grams and with the case, the whole package comes around 40 grams. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with Google fast pair and OnePlus quick pair mode which makes connectivity seamless.

The OnePlus Buds Z offers touch controls on each bud. You can pause your track, change tracks, or answer a call, all without taking your phone out. They also feature in-ear detection sensor which stops the media playback as soon as you remove the Buds Z from your ear. For calls, you get 2 microphones and there is also environmental noise cancellation which should make things better.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Z will is priced at Rs 3,190. However, starting today, the OnePlus Buds Z will be available for pre-booking at a special price of INR 2,990 on oneplus.in Pre-booking on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and OnePlus exclusive offline stores will begin on 26 October.