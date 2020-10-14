OnePlus 8T 5G launched in India undercutting the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

After weeks of not-so-subtle teasers, the OnePlus 8T has finally launched in India. It is the only flagship smartphone to be launched by the company this time.

Back in April, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were launched globally. The 8T is the successor to the OnePlus 8, while the 8 Pro will continue to be the premium flagship. It arrives in India right in time for the festive season and will go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus 8T 5G price in Inida Configuration Price Colours 8GB + 128GB Rs 42,999 Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver 12GB + 256GB Rs 45,999 Aquamarine Green

OnePlus 8T specs

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The biggest change over its predecessor is the new display. This time, we get a flat 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for sRGB and DCI-P3 colour space. With a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and a JNCD of 0.55, it is one of the most colour accurate displays ever on a smartphone. The resolution is retained at 2,400 x 1,080.

The internal specifications don’t change much. There’s the Snapdragon 865 chipset (with 5G) at its heart along with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. While the battery only gets a small bump up to 4,500mAh, the OnePlus 8T is now the fastest charging phone from the brand. With Warp Charge 65, it can go from 0 to full in just about 40 minutes. The same charger can also charge other devices at up to 45W.

OnePlus 8T specs Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Dimensions: 160.7mm x 74.1mm x 8.4mm Weight: 186 grams Processor: Snapdragon 865 with 5G RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB/256 GB UFS 3.1 Camera: 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Battery: 4,500mAh (non-removable) Charging: 65W Warp Charge

As with the last T variant, the OnePlus 8T also brings a new design to the mix. The cameras are now placed in a large rectangular housing along the corner, instead of the centre. The new 3D Gorilla Glass back enables the phone to achieve a thickness of just 8.4mm and a weight of 188 grams.

There’s a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP f/1.7 (Sony IMX586) primary camera, a 16MP f/2.2ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP. Except for the added fourth sensor, the setup is similar to the OnePlus 8.

Out of the box, the OnePlus 8T will run on Oxygen OS 11 atop Android 11, making it one of the first phones to do so. Other features include dual-SIM support, dual-stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner and USB 3.1 connectivity.

OnePlus 8T price in India

In India, the OnePlus 8T will be available in two configurations. The base variant with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 42,999 and will be available in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colours. The top variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999 and will only be available in the Aquamarine Green colourway.

The OnePlus 8T will go on early sale for Prime members on Amazon on October 16 and the open sale will start from October 17. You can also avail 10% instant discount on purchase through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards on Amazon.in and an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on purchase through HDFC Bank debit cards on offline channels starting 16 October and on OnePlus.in starting 24 October. One OnePlus.in, you can avail Rs 2,000 on purchase through HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI on offline channels starting 16 October and on OnePlus.in starting 24 October. On top of that, you can also avail no-cost EMI on multiple cards.

Along with the OnePlus 8T, the company also unveiled a new special edition OnePlus Nord Gray Ash variant, the affordable OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Powebank and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass edition.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord got a special edition and now comes in a new colour variant - Gray Ash. It has a matte finish with texture. This special edition is available in 12GB + 256GB variant only and is priced at Rs 29,999 and will go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus stores starting October 15.

OnePlus Buds Z

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: OnePlus)

The more affordable TWS from OnePlus, the Buds Z comes with in-ear style design and interchangeable tips in the box. You get a 10mm dynamic driver which offers powerful bass and clear vocals, according to OnePlus. The buds also support 103ms low-latency mode which helps during gaming. These are also IP55 rated against water and dust. The Buds Z can last up to 20 hours on a single charge and a quick 10 minutes charge can get you 30 minutes playback. The OnePlus Buds Z comes in White and Gray colour options. It is priced at Rs 3,190.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass edition

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is basically the original Bullets Wireless Z with re-engineered bass for richer vocals, and a deeper bass. Apart from that everything else remains the same including the price. You get the same 9.2mm drivers, long lasting 20 hours battery life and Warp Charge that gives you 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.

The Bass Edition will be available in two colours - Reverb Red and Bass Blue. It retails for Rs 1,999 and will go on sale starting October 15 across Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus.in. It will be available across offline and online channels starting 2 November.

OnePlus Powerbank 10000mAh

OnePlus announced its second powerbank in India after ages. The new 10000mAh OnePlus powerbank offers 18W power output. However, all the current gen OnePlus phones supports at least 30W charger and even a couple of old gen devices come with 20W charging speeds.

The battery on the OnePlus power bank is made up of lithium polymer to ensure the current transmission is more stable and efficient with a longer life cycle. To ensure safety of smartphones, OnePlus power bank can intelligently detects various fast-charging protocols to adjust output power according to the smartphone. To charge the low-current devices like wearables, all you need to do is double-click the power button. It comes with a 2-in-1 charging cable with dual micro USB/Type-C interfaces that should suffice all the needs.



The OnePlus Powerbank will be available in two options- Black and Green and is priced at INR 1,299. It will go on sale via OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app on October 15 and will be available on Flipkart and Amazon starting October 16.