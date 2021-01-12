OnePlus Band set to go for open sale on January 13 at 12 midnight

The OnePlus Band which was launched in India on January 11 at Rs 2,499 is all set to go for open sale on January 13 at 12 midnight. With the OnePlus Band, the connected device ecosystem of the company will grow to include budget fitness trackers, a space that has seen a lot of interest in recent months.

The OnePlus Band is already available for sale exclusively for Red Cable Club members on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app. The company is also selling wrist straps for the OnePlus Band in Navy and Tangerine Gray colours at Rs 399 each.

OnePlus Band: Specs and features

The OnePlus Band packs in a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen (126 x 294) with brightness level adjustment option. The wearable supports a bunch of watch faces as well which means you can set it as per your preference. The Band comes with full touch controls and there is no capacitive button on board.

As for the sensors, the OnePlus Band comes with an optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, and surprisingly, the company has also added a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood oxygen levels. As a fitness tracker, the OnePlus Band supports 13 modes which include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

Smart features onboard include notification mirroring, income call notification, music control, camera shutter, alarm, timer, stopwatch, find my phone, zen Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phones), weather forecast, and support for OTA updates.

The Band, just like most budget wearable comes with a detachable capsule which should be taken out to charge the Band plug-in cradle. On a single charge, the device is said to last 2 weeks. It packs in a 100mAh battery.

The OnePlus Band connects to the companion OnePlus Health app via Bluetooth 5.0. It supports both Android and iOS devices. The OnePlus Band is also IP68 and 5ATM rated to resist up to 50 meters for 10 minutes under the water. The OnePlus Band is one of the most featured-packed budget fitness trackers we have seen in recent times.