Nokia 3.4 India launch teased by the company

Nokia 3.4 India launch is expected to happen soon as the company has officially tweeted about the device today. While the company has not revealed the launch date yet, the Nokia 3.4 is expected to hit the Indian market in the coming weeks.

According to the previous report, the Nokia 3.4 was said to launch in India by mid-December, 2020. But that didn't happen. The Nokia 3.4 budget Android smartphone was initially announced back in September along with the Nokia 2.4 which is now available in India.

New things to discover right on your fingertips with the Nokia 3.4.Are you ready to #AddNewToYou? #Nokia3dot4 pic.twitter.com/SckVEHLncnFebruary 3, 2021

Nokia 3.4 specs

(Image credit: HMD Global)

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ screen and is powered by Snapdragon 460 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. To the rear, you get a circular camera module which brings triple camera stack with 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. There is an 8MP selfie shooter as well.

There is a 4,000mAh battery which can be juice up with a Type-C port. Other features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. You also get a dedicated Google Assistant button onboard which has become a norm with the recent Nokia line-up.

The Nokia 3.4 smartphone has been listed on the Nokia India website for a few months now.

Further, as per the previous report, the retail price of the device is said to be around Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM. Nokia's previous device in India was the Nokia 2.4 which is priced at Rs 10,399 and is now available on Flipkart.