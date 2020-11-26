Nokia 2.4 smartphone launched in India at Rs 10,399

Nokia has finally launched the new Nokia 2.4 smartphone in India. While speculations and leaks suggested that the Nokia 2.4 may be accompanied by the Nokia 3.4 during the launch, only the former has been launched.

The Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 were unveiled globally back in September. The launch of the two phones were even teased on social media. Nokia Mobile India handles on Twitter had started teasing the launch of new phones with tweets that go with #OnlyGadgetYouNeed hashtag.

The Nokia 2.4 is available Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal colour options, at a price of Rs 10,399 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The Nokia 2.4 will be available online exclusively on Nokia's own website starting 26th November 26. Starting December 4 it will be available online on Amazon.in and Flipkart, and at leading retail outlets across India.

Nokia 2.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 3,550. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 1,550 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

Nokia 2.4 specs

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB on internal storage. You are looking at a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. In the optics department, the Nokia 2.4 offers a 13MP main camera that's paired with a 2MP depth-sensing shooter. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. There’s a 4,500mAh battery inside to keep the device running. It comes with a 5W charger and micro USB port.

The Nokia 2.4 smartphone features a dedicated Google Assistant buttons which have been part of Nokia's recent line-up.