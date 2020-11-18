Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 launch date in India could be November 26, teaser suggests

Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 India launch is expected to happen soon as the company has started teasing on Twitter. The Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 were unveiled globally back in September.

Nokia Mobile India handles on Twitter has started teasing the launch of new phones from the past couple of days. The tweets go with #OnlyGadgetYouNeed hashtag and the teaser tweet also mentions 10 days left for the big reveal. It is more likely that the devices will be launched on November 26.

The countdown has begun. Only 10 days to go for the big reveal. Stay tuned.#OnlyGadgetYouNeed pic.twitter.com/4itc8Xu84zNovember 16, 2020

The tweet also shows two new phones at the end which are similar to the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 that is already available in the Global market as well as listed on Nokia India website from the past couple of months. The Nokia 2.4 was also reported to launch by the end of November in India.

Nokia 3.4 specs

The device sports a 6.39-inch HD+ screen. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. To the rear, you get a circular camera module which brings triple camera stack with 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. There is an 8MP selfie shooter as well.

There is a 4,000mAh battery which can be juice up with a Type-C port. Other features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

(Image credit: Nokia)

Nokia 2.4 specs

The more affordable Nokia 2.4 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB on internal storage. You are looking at a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with 20:9 aspect ratio. In the optics department, the Nokia 2.4 offers a 13MP main camera that's paired with a 2MP depth-sensing shooter. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter housed in the dew-drop notch. There’s a 4,500mAh battery inside to keep the device running. It comes with a 5W charger and micro USB port. The colour options are the same as the Nokia 3.4 above.

Both smartphones feature a dedicated Google Assistant buttons which have been part of Nokia's recent line-up.

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at £119 in the UK which is roughly around Rs 11,200 and the Nokia 2.4 is priced at £99 which translates to around Rs 9,300. In India, we can expect these devices to be priced under Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000.