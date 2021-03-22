Nodding Head Games announces Raji's roadmap for 2021

Raji: An Ancient Epic from Nodding Head Games launched October last for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And now the developers have released their plans on further developing the game for the players in 2021.

Nodding Head Games has shared the roadmap for 2021 of Raji: An Ancient Epic where it details all the different changes and updates coming to the game which include features like RTX support and a wallpaper engine among other things.

(Image credit: Nodding Head Games)

Raji 2021 Roadmap details

The roadmap of Raji has been divided into three parts, according to the time of release. This includes Spring 2021, Summer 2021 and Fall 2021. The first of these updates which is the spring one will see the inclusion of Steam Point Shop, a Wallpaper Engine, Discord Server Emojis and the GOG release of the game.

The summer 2021 update will bring RTX support to the game and it will be released in Japan as well, along with a PS4 demo and addition of Hindi voice over to the game. While the fall 2021 update will bring some gameplay enhancements which will be available for free for people that already own the game.

This comes after the PC version of the game recently got a 50% discount on Steam bringing down the price to Rs 299, four months after the release. It was initially launched at Rs 599.

The developer started working on the PC version of the game first, but changed plans when they hit a financial barrier and their game was chosen for Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Hence the first version of the game to release was on Nintendo Switch on August 18.

Raji is an action-adventure game that is steeped in ancient Indian folklore, myths, artwork, and music. Players step into the shoes of a young girl named Raji in her quest to save her kidnapped younger brother from demons, with the gods on her side.

"Raji: An Ancient Epic is a beautiful, short and sweet game. While it is not without its list of shortcomings, it really is a great game for the short time it will consume. As a platformer, this game really is among the better ones out there." Was our opinion of Raji.

"Raji is the first attempt from Nodding Head Games, and the way the story left off in the end we are pretty certain that we can expect a sequel. That will be the real test for the developers to see if they listened to their players and critics."