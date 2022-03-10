iPhone SE 2022 and iPhone 13 have more similarities than just the chipset

Audio player loading…

Apple’s latest and the most affordable 5G phone – iPhone SE 2022 has just been announced. Though the design of the phone has remained unchanged, Apple has updated the internals of the phone to make it 5G ready.

Apart from the new A15 Bionic chipset, which remains the most noticeable upgrade, the iPhone SE 2022 reportedly also comes with 4GB of RAM. This means that the phone not only has the same chipset that powers the iPhone 13 but also has the same amount of RAM as the flagship phone.

According to a report by MacRumors , this information was retrieved from the strings of Xcode 13.3 Release Candidate that the company released after its first event for the year.

To recall, the iPhone SE 2020 reportedly had 3GB of RAM and this upgrade means that the iPhone SE 2022 can deliver similar performance as the iPhone 13. Increased RAM will result in better performance during day-to-day tasks like editing images, playing games and multitasking.

Though considering the smaller battery, smaller display, single camera and dated design with chunky bezels, the iPhone 13 seems to be a better choice between the two.

Compared to these compact phones, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with 6 GB of RAM. However, on the Android side of the smartphone world, 4GB and 6GB of RAM is limited to budget and mid-range phones while the premium phones ship with 12GB of RAM at least. Though we also have phones with 18GB of RAM available in the market.

iPhone SE 2022 – Price and availability in India

The iPhone SE 2022 comes in three storage variants and three colour options to choose from. The base variant comes with 64GB of onboard storage and is priced at Rs. 43,900. The 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 48,900 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 58,900.

The phone comes in three colour options – Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red – or Black, White and Red. The phone will be up for pre-order starting 6.30 PM on 11 March while it will start retailing from March 18 onwards.