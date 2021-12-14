Netflix slashes subscription costs for its streaming plans in India

Audio player loading…

Streaming your favourite content on Netflix will be slightly cheaper now. The US-based streaming platform has announced a sharp reduction in its subscription plans for Indian consumers.

The move aimed at adding new users to its platform has come at the heels of increasing competition from other platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV and several others.

Interestingly, this is the first time that the US-based streaming platform has reduced tariff plans in the country and the new pricing will come into effect starting today.

Over the last year and a half, thanks to the lockdowns and pandemic outbreak, streaming content on personal devices became the primary mode of entertainment. In fact, it is estimated that India will have over 200 million subscribers to on-demand streaming services, or 1 in every 4 broadband subscribers is expected to sign up to consume entertainment and sports content online.

New Netflix plans in India

Plans Old Price New Price Mobile only Rs. 199 Rs. 149 Basic Rs. 499 Rs. 199 Standard Rs 649 Rs. 499 Premium Rs. 799 Rs. 649

Netflix says that the price change will come into effect from the next billing cycle for members. The platform will upgrade users to the plan that is one tier higher than their current plan, at the same monthly price.

Netflix plan benefits

The Mobile-only plan is only for people who love to watch content on the go and works best on small, screened devices like mobile or Tablets. It allows access on a single screen at a time and offers content in 480p resolution.

The Basic plan offers the same resolution as the mobile-only plan, but lets you log in to multiple devices like phone, Tablet, computer and a TV at the same time. However, you can only stream on one device at a time.

The Standard plan offers content in slightly higher resolution i.e. 1080p and lets you log in to multiple devices like phone, Tablet, computer and a TV at the same time. You can stream content on two devices at the same time.

The Premium plan, true to its name, offers you content in the highest resolution on the platform i.e. 4K+HDR. It not only lets you log in to multiple devices like a phone, tablet, computer and TV at the same time but allows you to stream on four devices at the same time.

The new pricing will come into effect from December 14 and for the users who have already paid the subscription charge for the month, the new rates will be applicable from the next billing cycle.

Netflix vs Prime Video vs Disney Plus Hotstar – quick comparison

Will the new plans help Netflix add new users to its kitty or not – This is a question that will get answered in the due course of time, till that time let us quickly compare what the competition has on offer.

Unlike Netflix, Amazon has bumped up the subscription costs by Rs. 500 and the annual membership of Amazon Prime will now be available at Rs. 1499 instead of Rs. 999. Even the monthly plan costs Rs. 50 more and is available at Rs. 179 instead of Rs. 129 earlier. The price of the quarterly plan has been increased to Rs. 459 from Rs. 329. Apart from Prime video, this membership will offer Prime shipping and Prime Music subscription too.

Disney Plus Hotstar had recently introduced its new subscription plans. It now has three different yearly plans of offer – with the basic one starting at Rs. 499/year which is a mobile-only plan and offers content in HD quality. To be able to stream content on two devices at a time, you will have to pay Rs. 899/year.

By paying Rs. 1499 every year, users can stream content in 4K on four devices simultaneously. Apart from streaming movies and shows, users have an option to stream various TV channels as well on Disney Plus Hotstar.

