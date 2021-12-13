Amazon Prime membership new fee structure in India kicks in from tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Amazon Prime membership, which has so far been on offer for a nominal Rs 999 per year, is set to cost more starting tomorrow (December 14). The hike announced during Diwali time by the company, envisages a rise of 50% in the fee.

"Since the launch 5 years ago in India, Prime has continued to increase the value it offers members. Prime provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits to make life more convenient and entertaining every single day, and we continue to invest in making Prime even more valuable for customers," Amazon had said in typical corporatese while announcing the reason for the hike.

But the public can buy the Amazon Prime Membership at old price till midnight tonight.

“Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer that Amazon is running. We recommend that you renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before the offer ends on December 13, 2021, 11:59 PM,” it said.

The new price and its structure

The price of the annual membership of Amazon Prime in India is being increased by 50% to Rs 1499 (from its current price of Rs 999).

The new Amazon prices will be enacted on all packs, monthly, quarterly and annually.

"The price of Prime memberships is being revised from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499 (annual plan), Rs 329 to Rs 459 (3-month plan), and Rs 129 to Rs 179 (monthly plan)," Amazon said.

Existing Prime members can continue to enjoy their benefits for the duration of their current Prime membership. But will have to pay at the new rate when their membership tenure ends.

The new membership fee structure of Amazon Prime Video in India. (Image credit: Amazon India)

Amazon further said that the Prime offer bundled with Telecom/DTH plans will continue as per the customer's existing scheme. "The operators will update customers about any changes to their plan benefits or renewal price of Amazon Prime."

With regard to Amazon Prime youth offer, the company said it will continue to be applicable on top of the limited period offer. Those in the 18-24-year old bracket will continue getting extra cashback upon successful age verification.

Aside from the streaming service for movies and series, Amazon Prime membership also includes the priority shopping and free delivery on its shopping portal.