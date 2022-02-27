Mysterious Pixel device spotted on BIS certification website

Audio player loading…

An unidentified Pixel phone has been spotted on the BIS certification platform igniting rumours of the first Pixel phone launching in India after the Pixel 4a.

There is absolutely no information available now about this mysterious device. All we know right now is that it has a model number "GX7AS” and this model number pertains to a smartphone from Google. This BIS listing was first reported by the keen-eyed folks at MySmartPrice .

Hence, as of now, we can only assume. The phone in question could be the Pixel 6A – which is rumoured to launch globally in May. There is a strong possibility that the search engine giant might launch this affordable flagship in India after deciding to not bring the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to India.

Google has been gradually expanding the market of the Pixel 6 lineup. After being initially launched in just 9 markets, the phone has been introduced in three more countries – the latest one being Singapore. Hence a limited rollout in India cannot be ruled out as well.

Dont pin your hopes already

Apart from the obvious option mentioned above, there could be a possibility that this alien device could belong to the Pixel 7 lineup as well. This upcoming flagship lineup from Google is expected to launch in September or October, however, it has already started doing rounds.

We recently came across the leaked renders of the Pixel 7 Pro which hinted that the upcoming flagship might look almost identical to its predecessor.

Like most other smartphone makers, Google is also facing the brunt of the ongoing global chipset shortage. Unlike other Android phone makers that use SoCs from Qualcomm, MediaTek or Unisoc off the shelf, Google is now using its custom Tensor chipset in its phones. This makes things slightly skewed in favour of the Chinese brands.

That being said, we’d not take this rumour too seriously at this point in time because, despite promising otherwise, Google has continuously ignored the Indian smartphone market. This is after the fact that the Pixel 4a performed decently in the country. Hence, let us wait for an official confirmation before you decide to alter your purchase plans based on this report.

