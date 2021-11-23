Moto G31 pricing leaked ahead of launch - here’s what we know

Motorola recently introduced quite a few phones across a broad price band in the international market. We recently reported that some of these phones may launch in India soon - including the Snapdragon 888 Plus powered Moto G200 .

Now, a report by 91Mobiles states that the mid-ranger Moto G31 may launch in India on November 29 and apart from the key specifications, the report also reveals the expected price of the upcoming phone .

Moto G31 Specifications (expected)

Since the phone has already been launched in the global market, we have a fair idea of its key specifications. It is expected that the Moto G31 might launch with the same innards in India and the report also corroborates the same.

The Moto G31 is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. Speculations are that the device will have two variants with internal storages of 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone will be based on Android 11 and offer a stock Android experience.

In terms of optics, the Moto G31 sports a triple rear camera set up consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. At the front, the device gets a 13MP front camera for attending video calls and clicking selfies.

The Moto G31 draws power from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Other features in the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor, expandable memory, USB Type-C support, etc.

Moto G31 price in India (expected)

A quick look at the specs reveal that the Moto G31 may be affordably priced. The report says that the 4GB RAM variant of Moto G31 with 64GB onboard storage could be introduced at a price of Rs 14,999. The leaked pricing of Moto G31 is quite aggressive as compared to the European pricing. As of now, there is no information about the pricing of other variants.