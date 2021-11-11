Moto G Power 2022 renders, specs leaked online - Here’s what we know

Motorola seems focused on rolling out G series smartphones this year with devices such as Moto G Play, Moto G Power, Motorola One 5G Ace , and Moto G Stylus coming out from its stables. Now we hear that another G series variant is round the corner. The Motorola G Power 2022 has been spotted on the Geekbench listing.

The smartphone will be the successor of the Motorola G Power 2021 edition that was rolled out in January 2021. The device is going to be a budget offering from the company, and it will include 4GB RAM along with a triple rear camera setup.

Motorola G Power 2022 design

(Image credit: Giznext)

A report from Giznext suggests that Motorola G Power 2022 will be, in terms of design, a bit different from the previous model. The smartphone will offer a vertical camera setup and a textured back panel to avoid smudges and scratches.

The company logo will work as a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel as was the case in its predecessor. The selfie camera could sit behind a punch-hole display at the centre-top of the panel. Chances are that the smartphone will come with IP52 certification for water and dust resistance.

Moto G Power 2022 leaked specifications

Moto G Power 2022 will have a 6.5-inch Max Vision TFT display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could run on either the Helio G35 or Helio G37 processor, according to the reports which indicate that the company is ditching MediaTek and including a budget chipset by Qualcomm. The device is said to have 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Motorola G Power 2022 will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a basic 8MP camera. Connectivity options include GPS, USB Type-C Port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC. Moto G Power 2022 could include a mammoth 5000 mAh battery with standard 15W charging support.

There is no official announcement or leak regarding the launch date and pricing of the upcoming smartphone. However, considering the specs offered in Moto G Power 2022, the smartphone could be available between the price range of Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,000.

When it comes to the launch date, the predecessor of G Power 2022 was rolled out in January, and it is almost year-end. It can be expected that the smartphone will hit the market by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

