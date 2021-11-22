Moto G200 tipped for India launch - could be as early as next week

Motorola appears to be on a resurgent ride, having launched as many as five new devices recently. We had reported that three of these could be launching in India soon. Now it is rumored that a fourth - the powerful mid-ranger Moto G200 could also be arriving in the very near future.

Tipster Debayan Roy claims that a new Motorola smartphone with the Snapdragon 888+ under its hood would be launching in India on November 30 or within the next one week. Only the Moto G200, from amongst the list of five devices has this powerful processor. So, we can safely assume that it is indeed this smartphone that is being referred to by the tipster, who is usually reliable.

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 : Totally, Totally & Totally Confirmed that :A new Motorola smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ is launching very very soon in India 🇮🇳.The schedule launch date for the new Moto phone is 30th November in India.🔄 ReTweet will be Amazing ❤️🔥November 20, 2021 See more

Motorola refreshed its Moto G-smartphone series in Europe last week with five new devices, including the Moto G200. It also launched two mid-range offerings Moto G71 5G and the Moto G61 5G, with two budget phones Moto G41, and Moto G31. Reportedly, all these phones are coming to India, though the tentative launch date of only one device has surfaced.

Moto G200 is presumably the successor to the Moto G100, which was a fairly powerful mid-ranger. The Moto G200 packs high-end specifications, but it could be priced aggressively in India to give strong competition to some existing players, like the Galaxy S21 or OnePlus 9 Pro for that matter.

Moto G200 - specifications and price

The phone features a 6.8-inch FHD Plus LCD screen and has a 144Hz high refresh rate. It packs Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, a top-end processor available to Android phones. The phone gets 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage. The phone packs three cameras on the back, with 108MP as the main snapper, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens (which also works for the macro shot) and a depth sensor.

On the front, the Moto G200 gets a 16MP camera for selfies. It houses a 5,000mAH battery with 33W fast charging. The phone includes an IP52 rating, which makes it protected from limited dust ingress and dripping water.

For comparison, the Moto G200 launched for £399 (around $540 / AU$740). So, we might see it getting tagged around Rs. 40,000 in India.

