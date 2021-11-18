Moto G Power 2022 unveiled with 50MP primary shooter, 90Hz refresh rate

A week ago, Moto G Power 2022 edition was spotted on the Geekbench listing . The key specifications and price of the smartphone were also revealed at that time. Now, Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G Power 2022 via a blog post . However, the smartphone will not be available for sale anytime soon.

The company has made it clear that the new smartphone will not ship this year. The smartphone is the successor to the Moto G Power that was rolled out in January 2021. Speculation is that Moto G Power 2022 edition will hit the global market by January 2022, following the footsteps of its predecessor.

Moto G Power 2022 price and availability

The 4GB RAM variant of Moto G Power 2022, along with 64GB internal storage, is available at a price of $199 that converts to Rs 14,700. The 4GB RAM-128GB internal storage variant is available for $249 that is roughly equivalent to Rs 18,463. As of now, the smartphone has a single back color variant. It will be first available in the United States in early 2022, followed by other countries in later months.

Moto G Power 2022 specifications

Moto G Power 2022 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor and is based on the Android 11 operating system. It will include 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone has an IP52 certification for water and dust resistance. The device weighs 203gm, and its dimensions are 167.24x76.54x9.36mm.

In terms of optics, Moto G Power 2022 sports a triple rear camera consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor combined with a single LED flash. At the front, the device features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5000mAh monstrous battery with 10W charging support. In addition, it supports face unlock and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, A-GPS, Bluetooth v5, etc.