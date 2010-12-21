Orange expects 1.6m picture messages on Xmas day

Orange UK has predicted Christmas Day will see 1.6 million picture messages on its network – and a record 159 million texts will be sent in to celebrate New Year.

The network operator believes that the snow will make us even more inclined to send people snowy pictures for Christmas – with snowmen likely to feature alongside the dodgy jumpers and unexpected novelty cracker prizes.

27 per cent

New Year texts – probably the ones you don't get until 4am in the morning – have increased hugely in the past few years and 2010 should see 159 million sent though Orange.

That's a 27 per cent increase on last year's not insignificant total of 125 million.

"With the prospect of a white Christmas now looking stronger than ever, we expect to see a bumper number of picture and text messages being sent as customers share their perfect white Christmas moments," said an Orange spokesperson.

Santa must be getting a bit worried; with all those picture messages being taken and surely he's going to get snapped some day.