New Jabra headset 'non-cyborg'

The new Jabra headset - not for cyborgs

GN has announced its latest Bluetooth headset, aimed at "users who don't want to look like a character from Star Trek".

The headset takes the form of a small silver disc, eight grams in weight and just over 4cm in length, with the buttons integrated into the unit giving the device "an uncomplicated and uncluttered appearance", GN says.

Stylin'

Features include automatic pairing, two wearing styles (with or without earhook) and an ability to answer calls by lightly touching the disc. The headset works with Bluetooth Specification version 2.0 EDR and eSCO, and you can expect up to 4 hours talk time or 180 hours standby time.

It comes in two sizes, for big or small ears, and retails at £19.99.