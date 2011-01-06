Acer beTouch E210 unveiled in Vegas

Acer has announced the beTouch E210 phone – sporting a QWERTY keyboard andn optical trackpad.

Laptop giant Acer is still seeking that elusive hit handset, but will be hoping to lure people in with a BlackBerry-alike smartphone.

The Android 2.2 phone features a touchscreen as well as its trackpad and QWERTY, and has a 3.2MP camera.

Convenience

"It is designed specifically for people who want to join the fantastic world of the touchscreen phone without giving up the convenience of a conventional keypad, states Acer.

"Under the 2.6" screen a full QWERTY keypad. The well-spaced keys permit maximum ergonomics to ensure precise typing."

The phone has been given a UK release date of March 11, with a price yet to be finalised.