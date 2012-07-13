HTC Vertex tablet to rival Google Nexus 7?

HTC looks like it could be set to go head to head with Google's Nexus 7 tablet after a benchmark for a powerful device was leaked.

The NenaMark2 results, which often throw up new phones and tablets that haven't been released to the market as engineers test them, promise a device that comes with an nVidia Tegra 3 processor and a screen resolution of 1280 x 752.

The CPU has been clocked at 1.3GHz, although it's only running Android 4.0.3 in these tests - that hints at an early stage protoype as the newer Jelly Bean update is already popping along at 4.1.1.

But what is it?

Of course, there's no confirmation this is a tablet, as there are plenty of smartphones out there that could carry this resolution and power unit... but let's look at the evidence:

Firstly, HTC has already got the powerful One X on the market, and wouldn't need to refresh it with such a similarly-powered unit, unless the plan was to cannibalise its own sales or do the same thing in an even smaller footprint.

Credit: Phandroid

Also, the Taiwanese firm has confirmed it's got an exciting new tablet in the works for the UK, meaning there's definitely something in that product category on the way - with a 'unique selling point'.

And the chances are this will be in the seven inch category, as the resolution at 10-inch would hopefully be a bit higher... and Google's made seven inch tablets fashionable this year.

It's important to remember that this is just conjecture over what these specs mean... HTC could be doing anything here or just testing an update to the One X, but that would just be a dull way of thinking.

From Phandroid